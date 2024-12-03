Lord Jamar Gets Roasted To Oblivion For Saying Kendrick Lamar Doesn't Represent L.A.

The internet is wasting no time dismissing the New Yorker native's take.

Kendrick Lamar penned a strong love letter to the entire culture of Los Angeles and California at large with GNX. The bouncy G-funk and gangsta rap instrumentals are extremely prevalent on it. Moreover, the music video for "squabble up" paid homage to all sorts of West Coast imagery. With that said, there is good chance more of the same will happen if more visuals come out. It's paid both in terms of the quality and financially speaking. It sold 319,000 units in its first week, it's currently dominating the Billboard Hot 100, and is also atop the Hot 200. Overall, it's put an incredible mark on the West Coast scene, which has just been having a dominant year.

You could say that he's been a big part of why the region has been so successful thanks to his victory over Drake. All of the diss tracks, especially "Not Like Us," are all songs of the year contenders, or at the very least near the top. All of these accomplishments are why Lord Jamar's recent opinion on Kendrick Lamar doesn't add up. For those unaware, the former is a New York MC, who's known for some collabs with A Tribe Called Quest, Raekwon, RZA, among others.

Many Feel Lord Jamar Has Lost It With This Kendrick Lamar Take

He's more of a commentator nowadays, using his podcast, The God Pod, to carry out his word. As it stands, he's hearing it from the internet because he feels that The Game is much better representation of L.A. rap culture. This whole discussion began due to a listener saying that Kendrick is him, which Jamar vehemently disagrees with. "Game is that guy compared to f***ing Kendrick," he begins his diatribe.