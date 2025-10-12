Summyah Blasts Her Boyfriend NoCap's Comments On Floyd Mayweather Clip

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 126 Views
Summyah Blasts NoCap Comments Floyd Mayweather Clip Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Rapper NoCap performs during SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert at Forbes Arena on October 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Floyd Mayweather allegedly sent someone to ask for streamer Summyah's number, yet her boyfriend NoCap did not seem pleased with her denial.

NoCap found himself in the middle of an unexpected social media debate after Floyd Mayweather Jr. allegedly sent someone to talk to the rapper's girlfriend, Summyah Marie. Apparently, he asked for her number and she declined, and the stream clip of the interaction that went viral resulted in a pretty dismissive reaction from the Before I Disappear Again artist.

"Stay loyal to the game not me," he wrote on his Instagram Story amid rumors that Summyah did give the number. Many fans interpreted this message as NoCap criticizing his girlfriend for the interaction, which led to its own social media debate. In some online clips, Marie addressed the situation and said he was being immature about the whole thing, but still seemed to suggest that they will probably stay together according to The Neighborhood Talk.

Also, she wrote a tweet elaborating on her thoughts a little bit more. "Young, dumb, and naive honestly," Summyah reportedly expressed over the weekend. "For those saying I was 'too friendly' just for waving, that's weird. Him taking it to the internet is weird too, and me even entertaining it was out of character. I'm disappointed in myself, but I'm human still growing and learning. A man will like and do everything wrong, yet still make me out to be the problem. This was a lesson for me to get closer to God and learn true self-love. I shouldn't have put myself in that position anyway. Thank you to those who understand, and f**k the ones who don't."

How Old Is Summyah?

We will see if the "Fine S**t" spitter responds to this again publicly or if this drama cycle will start and end here. A lot of other questions around his relationship with the 19-year-old dominated social media thanks to this clip. But who knows how far it could go on the gossip train?

Elsewhere, Floyd Mayweather suggested he might come back professionally after his upcoming exhibition match with Mike Tyson. Of course, teasing this is nothing new for the boxing legend, but maybe this time will be different. We'll see if he publicly addresses this Summyah and NoCap drama.

