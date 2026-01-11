Summyah & DJ Akademiks Keep Trading Shots Over "Six Figures A Month" Debate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Streamer SummyahMarie has been going off on DJ Akademiks for assuming that she's an escort flown out by NoCap and Trippie Redd.

Summyah and DJ Akademiks got into nasty arguments online over her alleged and confirmed relationships with rappers, but another narrative popped up that doesn't have much to do with that discussion. It seems like part of Akademiks' animosity towards SummyahMarie concerns a recent debate she had with friends about how much a man has to make a month in order for them to "take them serious."

Two of the social media personality's friends answered that this number is six figures a month, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. As covered by The Shade Room, this clip led to some heavy criticism from Ak.

"These girls, when they're popping this type of s**t, the guys who got the money fly them out," he said. "Maybe they think a bag is cool... They're hypnotized by money, you f**k them for a week, and you send them back. They sit there, post a bunch of pictures of places you live in, cars you drive, and they get back on the track, and wait for the other millionaire to fly them out. It's kind of a sad life. I don't know how they make it look so lit... Chat, these are the women you do not take serious."

Then, Summyah clapped back at DJ Akademiks on Twitter. "This gay b***h don't know what I do or what I got," she wrote. "YOU the kind of n***a women need to stay away from gossiping fat b***h if my hg wants that maybe she got a n***a doing that."

Is Summyah Dating Trippie Redd?

For those unaware, some of this discussion started amid rumors that Summyah was dating Trippie Redd following a vacation together. This led DJ Akademiks to levy escort allegations against her, which she clapped back at with full force during a heated argument. SummyahMarie denied having intimate relations with Trippie and blasted Akademiks for making assumptions about her lifestyle and decisions.

Summyah Argues With DJ Akademiks

They also got into another argument caught by Livebitez on IG, with Ak hammering hard on the Trippie rumors and calling Summyah's framing disingenuous. There's a lot of gossip, drama, and debate going on that fans can barely keep track of.

