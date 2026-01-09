There's some tension brewing between Alabama rapper and singer NoCap and his ex, Summyah, over Trippie Redd. NoCap and the social media influencer had been a couple in 2025 per Soap Central. However, it seems as of recently, they've broken up.

Rumors began to kick up online that Summyah, who's reportedly in her early 20s or turning 20 soon, has since moved on with another rap star in Trippie Redd. What's sparked this gossip is a video caught by DJ Akademiks and Live Bitez.

Summyah documented her trip to Turks and Caicos and in the clips people noticed Trippie Redd in the background a couple of times.

NoCap bought into the noise and decided to tweet at the Canton, Ohio native. "@trippieredd don't act funny cause you with dat h*e n**** I still better be on that album [loudly laughing emoji]." The "Dark Knight Dummo" responded his request by saying "#NDA," the supposed title of his next LP that's coming at some point.

But this also got over to Summyah, who isn't very happy about NoCap worrying about what she's up even though they're through. Taking to her X she blasted the artist saying, "N****s sent a weird a*s video to my phone, tweeting, and trynna 'remind' me about shi bro leave me alone I don’t never come up here n say nothing ab ts ur doing!"

She concludes while dispelling the Trippie Redd rumors, "We don’t even fw each other anymore. I don’t fw nb and even if I was im single tender b*tch."

Read More: Masika Kalysha Bashes Fetty Wap Immediately After His Release From Jail

Who Is Trippie Redd Dating?

While it seems NoCap indirectly got what he wanted, it's going to be interesting to see how this continues to play out, if it does at all.

But amidst all of this drama, this means that Trippie Redd is also single, at least to our knowledge. Of course, most of you probably know that he got back together with Coi Leray in 2024. Their reunion didn't last long though as at the top of 2025, the femcee claimed he left her and cheated around the time she revealed she was pregnant with their child.