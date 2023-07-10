Drake remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, he is someone who is able to sell out shows all across the world. Presently, he is on tour with 21 Savage throughout North America. The two are going to Boston this week, and from there, they will be heading out to Montreal for the weekend. Although the tour had been delayed a couple of times, things seem to be going very well right now. Clips from the shows are constantly going viral, and fans have been eager to see even more.

However, his tour isn’t the only thing on Drake’s mind these days. He also has his super successful sportswear brand with Nike called NOCTA. Overall, this brand has been doing exceptionally well. From sneakers to apparel, the brand continues to flourish. The Nike NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra was a huge release for Drake and Nike. Now, however, it seems like the two parties are ready to change course and deliver something completely new. Below, you can find the Nike NOCTA Zoom Glide.

Drake x Nike Once Again

The images above come courtesy of the Instagram account called @moreofdrake. The name here is certainly lived up to as we have a plethora of fantastic images of this new sneaker from the mind of Drizzy. Overall, this shoe is quite different from his first. However, it still maintains a chunky dad shoe aesthetic that a lot of people are going to appreciate. In fact, some people may say that this shoe is like the Fila Disruptor that was so popular years ago. That said, we get a glimpse of numerous colorways, including red, green, black, white, and even black-silver. Overall, there is a lot to like right here.

However, we currently do not have any release dates for these kicks. Consequently, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

