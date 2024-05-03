Rapsody & Erykah Badu Are Lovestruck On "3:AM"

About two and half months ago, Erykah Badu celebrated turning 53 years young with a show in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. Joining her onstage for her birthday bash was North Carolina veteran femcee Rapsody. Their performance together went viral mostly because of thirsty men online. Badu sported booty shorts that male fans googly-eyed and simping. But hip-hop heads were also ecstatic because of the snippet that these two legends previewed. "3:AM" from Rapsody and Erykah Badu is now here, and it is quite spectacular.

This is now the third single from the "OooWee" rapper's forthcoming record Please Don't Cry. The May 17 release first began its rollout back in October of last year with "Asteroids" featuring production from Hit-Boy. It would not be until March that we received the second offering "Stand Tall." The feature list is going to be stacked, with names like Lil Wayne, Baby Tate, Alex Isley, and Niko Brim also in the fold.

Read More: Gunna Reveals The Release Date For "One Of Wun"

Listen To "3:AM" By Rapsody & Erykah Badu

From the brief audio we heard at Badu's show, "3:AM" seemed to be leaning into the R&B side of things. Those suspicions were correct, as both leading ladies sing and rap about being infatuated with their partners. Badu's high-pitched and nasally voice on the chorus and in the background complement Rap's passionate performance. The instrumental is slow, sensual, and extremely dreamy and in our eyes, Rapsody is three for three so far.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "3:AM" by Rapsody and Erykah Badu? Does this get you excited for her upcoming album Please Don't Cry, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on the track? Did this collaboration live up to the hype? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rapsody and Erykah Badu. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You could take the sour out of lemons with your sweetness (Softly)

Solid, grounded like the ones that grows beneath us

I conceive your fetus, that would probably have my features (Haha)

We laugh, our sense of humor is what feeds us, I love you (I love you)

I trust you, staycations in St. Regis, like Weezy (Let's go)

It's hot boy, we hit the beach, sun tannin' my peach (Mm)

Read More: Ghostface Killah Raps Like The Rent Is Due Alongside Nas On "Scar Tissue"