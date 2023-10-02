Lauryn Hill & Fugees Add More Dates To “Miseducation” 25th Anniversary Tour

Lauryn Hill has added several new dates for her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill tour with the Fugees. A total of ten new cities have been added, including Vancouver, San Francisco, and Atlanta. The tour will now run from October 3 in Melbourne, Australia through December 13 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I’ve almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album,” Hill said in a press statement, as noted by The Fader. “I believe there’s been a reason for that—and the Fugees coming back together for performances too feels like unfinished business we’re destined to handle. The connections are real and uncanny, and the magic and synergy between us has not been deterred by time.”

Lauryn Hill Performs With The Fugees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Lauryn Hill, Pras Michél and Wyclef Jean of the Fugees are seen at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

She continued: “Both the Miseducation and the Fugees’ material challenged and expanded convention, by paying homage to the past, while richly embracing the present, and emblazoning the trail for the future. We represent not just ourselves but our influences and our peers who took art, culture, and inspiration very seriously—- who reshaped the landscape for ourselves and for those who would follow after us. I’m grateful to be able to celebrate this classic material and re-present it to an audience at this time.” News of the increased dates comes after the Fugees recently joined Lauryn Hill on stage for a performance at Global Citizen, last month. Check out the updated schedule below.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" Tour Schedule

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

09/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/01 – Gold Coast, AU @ Promiseland Festival

10/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ^

10/05 – Sydney, AU @ Kudos Banks Arena ^

10/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia *

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

11/02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

11/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

11/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

12/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Arena *

12/08 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

12/10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

12/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

^ = w/ Koffee

* = w/ Fugees

