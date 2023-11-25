DaBaby's Creative Use Of Thanksgiving Leftovers Leaves Fans Drooling

Countless celebrities have been showing off their Thanksgiving feasts in recent days, leaving social media users' mouths watering. The holiday has since passed, however, that doesn't mean the festivities are over. Fans are now starting to see some creative recipes roll in from their favorite artists using leftovers. DaBaby, for example, recently flexed his personal favorite way to use the remainder of his meal on Instagram, and it's pretty innovative.

Instead of simply heating up a plate of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, etc., DaBaby decided to pop off with some soul food eggrolls. He showed off the unique meal that he "unlocked" on Instagram, proving that there are truly no limits when it comes to creating delicious recipes. Fans agree that the eggrolls look delectable, praising the rapper for the unorthodox yet clever use of leftovers. "This is disgusting!" one commenter jokes, "I would only eat 4 of these in one sitting."

DaBaby "Unlocked" Soul Food Eggrolls

"And y’all wonder why Americans struggling with high blood pressure smh," another says. "How much it will cost to ship me a half a dozen boy." Obviously, social media users are here for DaBaby's eggrolls, and perhaps even inspired to do something creative with their own holiday leftovers. "That’s some big back sh*t," another fan writes. "Yall take Apple Pay?" DaBaby has been making the most of his drool-worthy Thanksgiving feast, however, not every celeb has had the same luck.

Cardi B went live on Turkey Day to tell fans that she accidentally slept through the entire meal. Luckily, her family saved her a plate, which she later enjoyed with her followers. Ice spice also celebrated in an unconventional way, showing off a simple sandwich on her IG Story. What do you think of DaBaby's use of leftovers? Would you try his soul food eggrolls? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

