DaBaby Recalls Taking A Gun Charge For His Friend

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, DaBaby opened up about taking a gun charge for his friend. According to him, he was in a car with the friend in question when they got pulled over, and authorities found a firearm in the vehicle. He claims that police assumed the weapon belonged to him, but it was actually his friend's. Instead of telling police the truth, however, the friend let DaBaby take the charge.

For obvious reasons, this sparked a great deal of tension in their relationship. DaBaby claims that for a while, he couldn't even "stomach" being in the same room as his friend. He eventually forgave him for the debacle for his own sake, as the friend was more like family to him. "It was so left field," he recalled, calling it "a lesson [he] needed to learn."

DaBaby Has Since Forgiven His Friend

He says that while he's since forgiven the friend, he now "moves differently." Nowadays, the rapper claims to avoid situations where he's in cars with people he doesn't trust. This wasn't the only incident that changed his perspective, however. Elsewhere in the episode, DaBaby spoke on his infamous homophobic rant at Rolling Loud 2021.

He explained that the fallout from the incident taught him more about himself, and resulted in him finding a better headspace. “I don’t regret anything that I done been through,” he described. “It feels so good to be able say that and mean it. I done probably said that before but I ain’t mean it ... I really feel like that’s a blessing in disguise at this point in my life and I just came to that realization in the past two weeks." What do you think of DaBaby forgiving his friend for allowing him to take his gun charge? Would you have forgiven him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

