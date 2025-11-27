Eminem & Jack White Rock The Crowd At Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Game

Eminem is a hardcore Detroit Lions fan, as proven by his partnership with his manager Paul Rosenberg to executive produce their Thanksgiving Day game's halftime show on Thursday (November 27). Jack White took the stage to perform some of his biggest hits, from The White Stripes or otherwise. Fans in the crowd witness a stellar surprise when Slim Shady himself popped out to join his fellow Detroit legend, marking the first time they've ever shared a stage together.

According to Billboard, White played his track "That's How I'm Feeling" before diving into a mashup of "Till I Collapse" and the White Stripes' "Hello Operator." From what one can see in a clip caught by TSN on Twitter, it seems like everyone in the 313's Ford Field went ballistic when Marshall Mathers went out. Of course, the rock star gave a pretty great performance regardless, so this was just a perfect cherry on top. After the mashup, Jack White played "Seven Nation Army," a stadium song to rival all other stadium songs.

We're sure this was a very special moment for both artists and for all their fans, and it was probably a nice break from the usual celebrity dealings, too. For example, Eminem's dealing with some copyright battles right now that probably have his team very busy.

Detroit Lions Halftime Show

Regardless, this was a very big moment to witness, and more Detroit Thanksgiving Day halftime shows will follow through 2027. "It's an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports," Paul Rosenberg stated. "We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."

Elsewhere, Eminem and Jack White have other connections, as both are Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees. Em was in 2022 and White was inducted this year. Notably, André 3000 gave a loving shoutout to Jack during his own induction speech for Outkast.

As for Eminem's in-house hip-hop discussions, these recently got a curious addition. Lil Yachty recently reflected on why Shady dissing him was actually pretty cool. Whether it's a criticism or a collaborative performance, his star still shines bright.