"Bottoms Up" Thanksgiving Grace Leaves Nicki Minaj Speechless

A viral video of a group of Barbz using Nicki Minaj's verse from "Bottoms Up" as their Thanksgiving grace has made its way to Minaj herself. "I-" was all Minaj wrote in response to the video, which also features a cardboard cutout of Minaj as the guest of honor at the table. The video was originally posted to TikTok but quickly spread across the internet, eventually making it onto Minaj's feed on X.

The hype amongst the Barbz is growing exponentially as the December 8 release date of Pink Friday 2 draws ever closer. A promotional fragrance sold out at Macy's within 24 hours. However, Minaj was a little perplexed by this, as she had reportedly not been told that the perfume was being released this week. Additionally, Minaj had a little fun with her fans, releasing a fake tracklist full of food puns. We're sure fans can't wait for the likes of "NY Strip steak ft. A1" and "Like my hunnits GREENS".

Minaj Speaks On Her Haters

However, if there's one group that Minaj has plenty of words for, it's her haters. As she continues to plug Pink Friday 2, she also went after the people leveling criticism at her. "Music is a very serious business for me & MANY OF US but it's also my F*CKING ARTTTTTTTT!!!!!!!!!!" she explained. "MY GIFT!!!!!!!! FROM GOD. Do you tell physicians how to operate on your penis holes & hair lines? Would you tell a pastor how to preach his sermon in the middle of Sunday worship? Do you tell the strippers where to position their butt holes while they on the pole tryna entertain you? Do you tell JORDAN HOW TO chew his gum & move his wrist b4 a FKING JUMP SHOT!!!??!??! Being a ppl pleaser will never make the pleaser feel pleased. So stop. Take it from me. I've learned the hard way for years."

This was not Minaj's only rant of the week. The day before Thanksgiving, Minaj went on tirade after learning that her unreleased track "Bahm Bahm" was available on streaming platforms. "Oh hello no! I want all my money back from this thievery! That would’ve been at least an extra 6 to 7 dollars & like 48 cents added to my real account b!ch," Minaj wrote alongside a screenshots of the song climbing various streaming charts. Streaming fraud is a growing problem, and one that Spotify in particular has pledged to address.

