Transforming Thanksgiving Leftovers: 5 Ways To Remix Your Feast

It’s a Thanksgiving blessing. While each family has their own traditions like binge-watching their favorite holiday movies and shows (i.e. Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving specials), a commonality in each household is leftovers. The abundance of leftovers from Thanksgiving is bound to keep the family fed for the remainder of the weekend. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re making the same Thanksgiving plate day after day. Leftovers typically have a shelf-life of three to four days in the fridge or two to six months in the freezer. Ultimately, the best part about leftovers is turning them into a brand-new recipe. Below, we’ve broken down five ways to remix your Thanksgiving leftovers.

1. Turkey Ramen Showdown

It’s time to take that leftover turkey to a whole new level. Slice up that bird and drop it into a flavorful ramen broth with fresh veggies and noodles. Add some ginger, garlic, and a dash of soy sauce for an East-meets-West fusion. The broth will not only add more juiciness to the turkey but it'll also enhance the overall flavor.

2. Sensational Sweet Potato Mash Pancake

Flip the script on those sweet potato leftovers by turning them into sensational sweet potato mash pancakes. Mix in some flour, baking powder, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Fry up these golden delights and serve with a dollop of cranberry sauce for a sweet and savory remix.

3. Funky Cranberry Jam

Don’t sleep on the cranberry sauce. Take those cranberries and cook them down with some orange zest and sugar until they break into a smooth jam. Slather this sweet and tangy jam on toast, mix it in yogurt, or even use it as a topping for cheesecake.

4. Stuffing Waffle & Gravy

Let’s flip the leftover stuffing into waffles! Ball up the stuffing and press it into a waffle iron until it crisps up into a golden brown masterpiece. Serve it with leftover gravy for the pairing of a crunchy outer layer with a pillow-soft inside, like the perfect beat drop.

5. Pumpkin Pie Milkshake Madness

Take that leftover sweet pumpkin pie, and crumble it into a blender with some vanilla ice cream, milk, and a pinch of nutmeg. Blend it up until smooth and pour it into a glass rimmed with crushed graham crackers. Sip on this dessert remix that’s creamy, dreamy, and downright addictive.

