Top 3 Best "Bob's Burgers" Thanksgiving Episodes, Ranked

Bob's Burgers has carved out its own special place during the holidays whenever Thanksgiving serves as the backdrop. Over the years, the cherished animated sitcom dished out a number of episodes that transcend the mere celebration of Thanksgiving; they encapsulate the essence of familial warmth, quirky traditions, and the mishaps that often accompany cherished gatherings.

Each Thanksgiving episode of Bob's Burgers embodies a cultural significance that we cherish each year. Its vibrant characters – the lovably eccentric Belcher family and the colorful inhabitants of their seaside town – explore the universal themes of togetherness, resilience, and the importance of embracing imperfections during festive occasions.

These episodes have become cultural touchstones, blending the absurdity of the Belchers' misadventures with heartwarming moments that capture the essence of Thanksgiving through their misadventures and heartwarming themes. They offer a reflection of real-life holiday chaos, albeit largely exaggerated, that showcases the highs and lows of trying to create the perfect Thanksgiving experience. They emphasize the beauty of imperfection and the joy found in the shared experience of coming together.

The show has mastered the art of merging humor, relatability, and family dynamics during the Thanksgiving season. Sure, they could be regarded as seasonal specials, but at its core, these episodes provide timeless portrayals of the holiday spirit that are worth revisiting each year. Below, we’ve shared our top three Thanksgiving episodes from Bob’s Burger.

Read More: 7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Apple TV In November 2023

3. "The Quirk-ducers" (Season 7, Episode 6)

BOB'S BURGERS: The Belcher kids work on their own version of the school's Thanksgiving play in the "The Quirkducers" episode of BOBS BURGERS airing Sunday, Nov. 20 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

In this episode, Louise and Gene work together to put on a Thanksgiving play based on an Erotic Friendfiction that Tina is writing. Ultimately, it’s an attempt by Louise and Gene to have Mr. Frond shut it down entirely due to how inappropriate it is. The kids' quirkiness brings chaos, leading to a series of mishaps and challenges.

While the concept of collaborating with eccentric characters has its charm, this episode tends to fall short compared to the other Thanksgiving-themed episodes. That’s largely due to the fact that the storyline focuses more on the challenges of staging a play rather than the holiday spirit. It might not be at the top of everyone’s favorite list of Bob’s Burgers Thanksgiving episodes but the hilarity that transpires makes it an essential watch during family festivities.

2. "Dawn Of The Peck" (Season 5, Episode 4)

BOB'S BURGERS: The "Dawn of the Peck" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

In this episode, Linda and the kids make the decision to attend to spend Thanksgiving at the first annual Fischoeder’s Turk-tacular Turkey Town Festival, to the ire of Bob. While Linda plans to participate in the Turkey Trot, where runners run with turkeys. However, chaos ensues when a group of turkeys rebel and overtakes the festival, trapping everyone inside the giant turkey-shaped dome.

The episode has a delightful blend of humor and holiday-themed chaos. In the midst of a turkey invasion, the family dynamic shines as they work together. The characters' antics and eccentricities, mixed with the absurdity of the situation, make it an entertaining watch. It remains a fan-favorite for its offbeat humor and creative storyline, but its exaggerated premise drops it to the second spot.

Read More: 7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Netflix In November

1. "Turkey In A Can" (Season 4, Episode 5)

BOB'S BURGERS: Bob makes a horrific discovery when he finds that someone sabotaged the Thanksgiving turkey in the all-new "Turkey in a Can" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

"Turkey In A Can" is often hailed as one of the best Thanksgiving episodes of Bob's Burgers and it certainly deserves that spot. Bob’s obsession with a three-day turkey brine recipe leads to havoc and plenty of mishaps. At its core, there is a wild adventure involving the stolen turkey from Mr. Fischoeder's house and several other birds that Bob finds in the toilet.

The episode strikes a perfect balance of Thanksgiving themes through a healthy dose of humor and heartfelt moments. The comedic situations, coupled with Bob's determination to salvage the holiday meal, create a heartwarming narrative that many can relate to. This episode's emotional depth, character development, and hilarious scenarios make it a standout among the Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving specials.