7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Apple TV In November 2023

As we count down the days in the final quarter of 2023, there’s always a renewed sense of joy during the holiday season. So much has happened throughout the year, so it’s no surprise that individuals and families look forward to experiencing the holiday cheer. Over the years, streaming services have increasingly made movies more accessible for some at-home viewing pleasure.

In a period when movies significantly contribute to the holiday magic, viewers are immensely grateful for streaming services like Apple TV Plus. With an ever-growing catalog, Apple TV Plus has an impressive selection of holiday movies available to stream. While their holiday catalog may not yet be as extensive as the likes of Netflix, they certainly have more than enough to get you through 2023. Here’s a list of seven of the best holiday movies available on Apple TV Plus right now.

7. Son In Law (1993)

Directed by Steve Rash, Son in Law revolves around Crawl (played by Pauly Shore), a free-spirited and unconventional college student. After befriending small-town girl Rebecca Warner during her first year of college, she invites him to her family’s farm for the Thanksgiving break. While there, Crawl, with his unique and eccentric personality, introduces the Warners to his laidback California style. Crawl’s unconventional behavior initially takes aback the conservative Warner family. However, as he spends more time with them, he gradually wins them over with his charm and humor. Son in Law is a lighthearted comedy that can certainly be enjoyed over Thanksgiving dinner.

6. A Family Thanksgiving (2010)

Daphne Zuniga and Faye Dunaway star in lead roles in this Hallmark Channel Original Movie. Claudia (Zuniga), a successful attorney, thinks she has the perfect life despite being a workaholic. So much so that when Thanksgiving comes, she plans to work through the holiday, making her subordinates work through it as well. With a critical work task, Claudia is feeling anything but the holiday spirit. As the story progresses, she meets a strange older woman (Dunaway) who mysteriously upends her entire life. Forced to live in a world she’d rather not be in, Claudia is initially frustrated. However, further down the story, she realizes that there are other things in life that she may appreciate more than her work. A Family Thanksgiving is one of the best holiday movies to see this November on Apple TV Plus.

5. Home For The Holidays (1995)

Jodie Foster’s Home for the Holidays follows Claudia Larson (played by Holly Hunter), a single mother who lives in Chicago. As Thanksgiving approaches, she faces a series of challenges, most notable among them being the loss of her job. After learning that her teenage daughter plans to spend Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Claudia joins her family in Baltimore for the holiday. As the dysfunctional family reunites, tensions rise, secrets are revealed, and the holiday celebration takes unexpected turns. Filled with endearing, funny, and memorable moments, Home for the Holidays is another perfect film to watch this Thanksgiving.

4. The Ice Storm (1997)

Based on the 1994 novel of the same name, The Ice Storm is a drama film directed by veteran filmmaker Ang Lee. The film is set in 1973 and explores the lives of two dysfunctional suburban Connecticut families. Additionally, the story takes place during a Thanksgiving weekend marked by a severe ice storm. The star-studded ensemble cast features prominent names, including Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline, Joan Allen, Christina Ricci, and Elijah Wood. The Ice Storm received positive reviews, and rightly so. While it’s not as lighthearted as some other holiday movies, it is certainly one of the most brilliant ones available on Apple TV Plus.

3. Spirited (2022)

This Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell-led musical comedy is a modern retelling of a classic done right. Taking on Charles Dickens’ iconic holiday story, A Christmas Carol, is no small feat, especially when there have been so many remakes over the years. Making the story feel exciting again seems like a herculean task, considering we’ve seen it so many times. However, Spirited is a successful attempt at a retelling and brings new life to the classic story. Featuring stellar comedic performances from its two leading men, this is definitely a movie you want to watch this holiday season.

2. Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Considered a groundbreaking film for its time, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner is more than just a holiday classic. Addressing the topic of interracial marriage openly and with sensitivity, it played a significant role in shaping conversations about race and relationships in the ‘60s. The story revolves around Joanna Dreyton (Katharine Houghton) and John Prentice (Sidney Poitier), an interracial couple who fall in love. Family dinners must be tough when one’s parents disapprove of their intended partner. Throughout the movie, the two have to fight for their love to triumph. The all-time holiday classic was praised and was a massive box office success.

1. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

This movie follows the misadventures of Neal Page, a character hilariously portrayed by Steve Martin. Page is an uptight and stressed marketing executive trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. However, he unfortunately meets challenging circumstances at every turn. Neal’s journey becomes increasingly chaotic when he encounters Del Griffith (played by John Candy). Griffith is a well-meaning but overly talkative and clumsy shower curtain ring salesman. Despite their conflicting personalities, the pair reluctantly teams up to overcome the challenges and reach their destination. Loved by critics and audiences alike, this certainly ranks among the best holiday movies on Apple TV Plus.

