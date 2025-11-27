50 Cent Feeds 1,000 Families In Houston With Thanksgiving Giveaway

Houston didn’t get a concert from 50 Cent this week, it got something better: relief. The rap mogul touched down at Toyota Center with a mission that had nothing to do with music and everything to do with feeding the city. Instead of headlining a stage, 50 showed up at the venue’s Toyota Tundra Garage with 1,000 full Thanksgiving meal kits in tow. Thus, making sure families could walk away with more than just a good memory. They left with a holiday dinner instead.

The giveaway was powered by G-Unity Foundation, working alongside the Houston Rockets’ Clutch City Foundation and grocery partner Kroger to make the event happen. Each household received a full holiday bundle. From early morning through noon, cars rolled through a drive-thru setup on Leeland Street and each one received a complete meal package with a turkey included, while supplies lasted.

The initiative aims to reach families who may not have access to other food assistance programs. Particularly, it's impactful during holiday seasons when financial strain tends to increase for many households.

50 Cent Gives Back To Community

The event comes at a time when many families are continuing to feel the effects of rising grocery costs. Especially ahead of major holidays. Food inflation has made it increasingly difficult for some households to prepare traditional meals, adding pressure during a season that is typically associated with gathering and celebration.

The giveaway is part of an annual initiative led by 50 Cent’s foundation. The foundation focuses on food insecurity, disaster relief, and youth development efforts across the country. Local partners say the Houston event has become a consistent resource for families who rely on the distribution each year.