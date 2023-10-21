JT Asks Fans If Her “RAW” Lyrics Are Too Extreme

It’s rare to see someone so unabashedly unfiltered pull the ego back and ask for feedback on their work.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
When it comes to unfiltered personalities and unabashedly honest rappers, few can compare to the perspective of JT. Moreover, the City Girl is always on social media speaking her mind on a variety of issues, whether it's her relationship life, their haters, or the most random of topics. However, that's a tough attitude to keep up consistently, especially with a diverse and huge fanbase that will never line up perfectly with your views. Furthermore, she recently took to Twitter to ask fans if she's gone a bit too far in some places. Specifically, it refers to the Florida MC's recorded material and whether or not it's too raunchy.

JT screenshotted and posted the following lyrics from the City Girls track "Tonight" off of their brand new album RAW: "P***y on his nose, on my period, Rudolph." "I always told y'all rapping nasty be hard for me, lmao," she wrote as her Twitter caption. "I be going too far when I do cause I be trying to relate to the freaks. Did I take it too far saying this?" Would you folks say the "No Bars" spitter's onto something or is she just exaggerating?

JT Doubts Her "Nasty Rapping" On RAW

Of course, this is far from the first- and won't be the last- conversation about provocative or lewd lyricism in hip-hop. Sure, we usually don't get artists like JT turning around on them so quickly; rather, they usually stand by them for a while. But everyone's got a different take on how raunchy you can get in a song, and it's something that's bleeding into more fanbases than ever. For example, if a City Girls track were to go viral with a clean snippet on TikTok, how might a new listener react when they check out the full song in all its uncensored glory?

Meanwhile, at least the 30-year-old has plenty more opportunities to work on her "nasty" rapping. She announced that she's hard at work on a solo project following the release of RAW. Let's hope that, instead of explicit material or safe lyricism, the focus is on the music being fantastic at its core. For more news and the latest updates on JT and City Girls, stay up to date on HNHH.

