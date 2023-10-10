JT Is Playing The Girlboss In New Interview Magazine Photo Shoot

JT is no stranger to stunning. Recently she was the subject of a new story in Interview Magazine where she sat down with her friend and collaborator Kali Uchis. The pair teamed up with El Alfa earlier this year for the Latin-themed banger "Munekita." The track has been a big hit racking up nearly 44 million streams since it was released in early August. It's serving as the first single from an upcoming album Kali has that's entirely in Spanish. The project doesn't have an official release date yet but fans are hoping to hear it later this year.

Now, the pair are taking their collaborations to a new medium with a piece in Interview Magazine. Since JT is the subject of the piece she got her own photo shoot and decided to show off her business side. Using some corporate-looking furniture as a prop she shows off a series of highly stylized looks in Fendi outfits for the shoot. Celebs showed out in the comments with love coming from India Royale, her fellow City Girl Yung Miami, and even Kali Uchis herself. Check out the photo shoot and responses below.

Read More: JT Defends Sexyy Red After Her Sex Tape Leaks

JT Stuns In Sleek New Photo Shoot

This photo shoot isn't the only time recently that JT has made waves with her social media presence. She sparked some major marriage rumors when she changed the last name on her account. It's now listed as Jatavia Woods, with Woods being the legal last name of her long-time partner Lil Uzi Vert. They haven't confirmed anything yet but the writing appears to be on the walls, and on her Instagram account.

JT was recently in another high-profile photo shoot this time promoting Beats by Dr. Dre. While fans aren't universally in love with the photo shoot it certainly did its job at generating plenty of attention. Enough people expressed confusion over it that JT herself had to respond. What do you think of JT's new photo shoot for Interview Magazine? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: GloRilla & JT Got Into Fight At VMAs, Fans Speculate

[Via]