JT Pays Tribute To Her Late Brother While Celebrating Her Birthday

JT opens up about family grief.

JT opened up about an unimaginable personal loss, sharing a moving tribute to her younger brother, who recently passed away. On Thursday (Dec. 5), she took to social media to honor her brother’s memory. “Lost my little brother,” she wrote, sharing a poignant note about the challenges of being the eldest sibling. “Being the oldest, I really didn’t get a fair chance to grieve because I have to make sure he goes away nice and my mom is happy. I love you, JR.” She accompanied her words with a touching childhood photo of the two, their bright smiles a testament to their bond. In another post, JT expressed her hopes for his peace in the afterlife, writing, “I pray you’re somewhere so safe and comfortable.”

The details surrounding his death remain undisclosed, but the rap star’s heartfelt messages offered a glimpse into her grief and resilience. JT’s raw and emotional tribute serves as a reminder of her strength and authenticity, hallmarks of her artistry. As she grieves this profound loss, her fans and peers continue to offer support, celebrating the resilience she has shown throughout her career and personal life. JT’s vulnerable moment comes as she and Yung Miami, her partner in the City Girls, navigate separate careers.

This year, the duo announced a hiatus, allowing them to pursue individual projects. “We were just in two different spaces," JT told Complex. "The rollout of the album was bad, and it didn’t perform well. That motivated me to focus on my solo music.” Yung Miami emphasized their enduring friendship, reflecting on how personal growth shaped their individual journeys. “I had to really get back in my bag. People had been talking crazy, and going through all that pushed me to get back in the studio.”