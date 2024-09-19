Kid Cudi Claims J Cole Ignored His Request To Collab On A New Song

Cudi claims he got "no response."

Kid Cudi and J Cole are hip hop legends. They have stood the test of time, released classic albums, and continued to brandish their Hall of Fame resumes with new music. Despite breaking out around the same time, though, Cudi and Cole have never collaborated. Kid Cudi tried to remedy this missed opportunity by reaching out to J Cole on multiple occasions. During a September 18 Twitter exchange, though, the rapper revealed that Cole effectively ghosted him the last time he reached out with a song idea.

The whole exchange came about when a fan asked Kid Cudi if he'd want to work with J Cole. The rapper didn't hesitate to explain the situation, and why said collab has never happened. To put it bluntly, he put the blame on the Dreamville veteran. "I always wanted to do something so I reached out for INSANO, no response. So theres that." Kid Cudi also revealed that he tried to get J Cole on his 2013 album, INDICUD, but things once again fell through. The two rappers even set aside time to work together in the studio. "I had a session [with] Cole for Indicud," Cudi recalled. "He couldn't write to the beat I produced. It was a bummer."

Kid Cudi Assured Fans That He's Still Cool With J Cole

In today's beef-obsessed hip hop space, Kid Cudi's tweets could easily serve as the basis for a rumored feud. Fortunately, the rapper clarified that he's an enormous fan of J Cole, and has no hard feelings over the failed collabs. "Cole dope I fux w him," he wrote in a follow up tweet. "I don't think Cole dislikes me I think he just didn't connect w what I sent him. One day hopefully it happens." Another fan asked whether Cole could appear on Cudi's upcoming album, but the rapper clarified that his new release will be light on the features. "Maybe 1 or 2," he explained. "Depends on if something comes up organically."