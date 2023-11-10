Nike SB React Leo “Light Chocolate” Coming Soon

The Nike SB React Leo has taken a step forward with the new "Light Chocolate" colorway, generating anticipation among skateboarding enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados. This skate shoe, celebrated for its blend of performance and style, continues to attract skaters and those who appreciate versatile design choices. The "Light Chocolate" colorway is set to introduce a warm and inviting look to the Nike SB React Leo, featuring a soft, chocolate-hued palette. This release is expected to entice skateboarders and individuals who value both functionality and appealing aesthetics in their skate shoes.

The Nike SB React Leo has made a name for itself in the world of skateboarding, known for its durability and comfort. It remains a preferred choice for those who demand both style and performance on the board. With the "Light Chocolate" version arriving, the Nike SB React Leo solidifies its status as a go-to skate shoe, effortlessly combining classic elements with modern skate shoe design trends. This colorway adds a layer of cozy and inviting style to the shoe's legacy, ensuring its enduring appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts who appreciate both its history and its fusion of skate performance and contemporary fashion.

“Light Chocolate” Nike SB React Leo

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers are made from white leather with brown suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh on the sides is black leather, matching the sole. Also, Leo Baker adds a personal touch to the sneakers by adding their personal branding on the tongues. Overall, this is a popular and comfortable shoe loved by many. The colorway is simple and the tones of brown and white work in harmony. This pair is dropping later next year, so keep your eyes peeled for an exact drop date.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB React Leo “Light Chocolate” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $95 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

