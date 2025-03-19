Travis Scott Promises Fans His Upcoming "Secret" Album Is "Crazy"

Travis Scott has become bigger than music. He's a brand that transcends genre and has become recognizable to fans in the branding and sneaker world. He's been making headlines for his recent appearance during the WWE Elimination Chamber, which was completely devoid of music promo. It speaks to Travis Scott's ability to market himself that he's been able to make this transition. Now he's getting back to the music. The rapper told Numero Magazine that he's got something special cooking.

Travis Scott was asked about his upcoming album, and assured the fans that it will be worth the wait. "My new project is as crazy as it gets," he explained. Scott seemed eager to divulge more, but he kept key information close to his chest. "For the moment," he added. "I still have to keep it a secret." Scott initially teased the release of a fifth studio album during summer 2024. A fan hypothesized the rapper should record songs in different cities during his last global tour. "Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour," the fan wrote. Travis Scott fired back and seemingly confirmed that he was planning something similar. "R u in my brain or what," he responded.

Travis Scott New Album 2025

Travis Scott has not revealed a title or a lead single for the upcoming album. We do know, however, that it will represent a new phase of his career. "I want to say the title right now," he told Billboard. "But people aren’t going to understand it. I have some more tweaking to do." Travis Scott also spoke about his music plan, and his ambitions for the genre as a whole. "I'm pushing hip hop," he asserted. "It's 50 years old but still has time to stretch. I feel like, 'OK, I’m leading the new charge of what the next 50 years of this sh*t is going to be like.'"