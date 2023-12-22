Travis Scott Reveals Why He Played "FE!N" 10 Times In A Row At Recent Show

Earlier this year Travis Scott released his highly-anticipated and feature-packed new album UTOPIA. The album has spawned some big hits like "I KNOW ?" and "MELTDOWN" with Drake and spent multiple weeks at the top spot on the Billboard 200. Unsurprisingly, Travis turned around pretty quickly to take the album on an absolutely massive tour. The CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour took off earlier this year and has stunned audiences in numerous stadiums across North America.

In particular, Travis Scott delivered a major performance at Brooklyn's Barclays Center earlier this week. In the immediate aftermath of the show one particular story caught on. That surrounded one particular moment when a moving piece of stage decor bumped into Travis, knocking him down to a lower point on the stage. The moment was nearly a disaster though he thankfully avoided any kind of injury and was able to continue performing. But when he sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show he discussed an entirely different element of the Brooklyn show.

Read More: Kai Cenat Reveals Travis Scott Stream Is A Possibility

Travis Scott On Jimmy Fallon

During his concert in Brooklyn, Travis Scott performed his Playboi Carti-featuring hit "FE!N" 10 times. When he sat down with Fallon a few days later he explained why he chose to do it. “Man, I have the best fans in the world and I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder,” Scott explains. He promised a similarly exciting show up next when he will hit up another legendary NY venue. “Tonight I plan on going even crazier at Madison Square Garden.”

Scott also narrowly avoided injury while sitting courtside at a recent Knicks game. He had a loose ball fly in his direction that thankfully avoided hitting him, but instead spilled a significant portion of his drink. What do you think of Travis Scott performing "FE!N" 10 times in a row during a recent show in Brooklyn? Do you think you would vibe with the song being performed so many times consecutively? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Travis Scott's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]