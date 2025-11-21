Kid Cudi Gets Dragged Online For Controversial Michael Jackson Take

Dec 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kid Cudi talks to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kid Cudi recently said he's taking a long break from music, looking to other creative fields that he thinks Michael Jackson wasn't known for.

Kid Cudi has never been shy about ruffling artistic feathers, whether it's venturing out into areas beyond music or speaking candidly about his peers. But his recent comments on Twitter about one of music's legends, Michael Jackson, left many fans scratching their heads and questioning his assessment.

Since the Cleveland creative deleted the tweet in question, it's a bit harder to get the context for it. It seems to stem from a recent tweet he let off on Thursday evening (November 20). "My mission has always been to at some point in my life be recognized as one of the greatest artist of all time," it reads. "Everything I make is a stamp in my journey to greatness. The ride aint over no time soon."

Take this with a grain of salt, but it seems like a Twitter user responded to this directly. "Can never surpass MJ," they wrote about the King Of Pop, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. Cudi's alleged since-deleted tweet replied with the following: "Michael was the greatest, but he was just music. Im thinkin more than music. I wanna be known as one of the greatest becuz of my range creatively in the arts. Music, visual arts (painting), fashion, directing, acting etc."

Of course, even the lightest critical MJ take was going to be a bomb either way. Fans brought up Jackson's music video innovations, dance influence, business acumen, and more as retorts to him being "just music."

Kid Cudi Retiring

Elsewhere, this follows the recent revelation that Kid Cudi's taking a long break from music. "[You’ll] be hearing me featured on my friends’ albums but as far as me, I gotta step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams," he expressed, which followed previous comments on this.

"I think ima officially take a step back for a while from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure," Cudi had tweeted. "Its gonna be a while til y’all hear another album from me but I promise when I do come again, it won’t be boring."

Fan Reactions

We will see if the "Once" singer responds to this backlash more directly. But his deletion of the alleged tweet might tell fans all they need to know.

