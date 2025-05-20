Diddy Allegedly Told His Ex-Assistant Not To Put His Hands On Women

David James concluded his time on the stand earlier today after initially starting just before the end of Diddy's sixth day of trial.

As most of you know, Diddy is on trial for sexual assault and racketeering charges. So, when David James, a former personal assistant to the mogul, told the defense that he was allegedly ordered not to put his hands on women, we can only imagine the thoughts running though their heads.

However, it's worth noting that Diddy isn't facing any domestic violence charges. But at the same time, it is a bit hypocritical, especially if the allegations from Cassie, Dawn Richard, and more become true.

David James worked for the face of Bad Boy Records for two years (2007-2009) and he testified both today and late into the trial on May 19. Overall, this was just one a few shocking allegations he dished out.

But as it pertains to this one, TMZ reports that James did not hold back when asked about a Jourdan Atkinson. Marc Agnifilo, the defense attorney, got into an incident in which James says he physically assaulted Atkinson. She was a personal chef for Diddy.

Diddy Trial Day 7
David went onto say that what triggered him was Atkinson allegedly telling him how to do his job. Speaking of which, he was in charge of managing Diddy's day-to-day schedule. Atkinson gave James a suggestion on where to take their boss and that caused him to grab her wrists.

He alleges he also told her to "stay in her f*cking lane."

Word got back to Diddy about this, and it led to him having a one-on-one conversation about it. That's when he allegedly told James, "You can't be putting your hands on women." He also ordered him to give Atkinson a gift as an apology. However, it was a weird one as James decided to give her a blunt.

