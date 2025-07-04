Diddy's Former Chef Claims She Feared Being Murdered For Accusing Him Of Abuse

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 731 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Chef Feared Being Murdered Allegations Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs looks on during the 2014 NBA All Star three point contest at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jordan Atkinson wrote a letter to the Diddy trial's Judge Arun Subramanian asking that he deny Sean Combs' bond after the jury's verdict.

Many folks both in support of Diddy and vehemently against him gave explosive reactions to his criminal case's mixed verdict. For those unaware, the jury acquitted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Wednesday (July 2). They convicted Sean Combs on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs' former personal chef Jordan Atkinson is among those expressing fear for their lives and safety due to the possibility of his release. While Judge Arun Subramanian denied his bond package proposal, his sentence is still up in the air.

According to AllHipHop, Atkinson took to Instagram with a video message and various documents related to the case. This followed or emerged around the same time as her letter to the judge asking him to deny the Bad Boy mogul bail. The ex personal chef claims she feared being murdered for publicly alleging she witnessed him abuse Cassie Ventura and for publicly claiming he abused her as well.

Atkinson alleged that she refused to speak to federal agents with a subpoena in March of last year, and that Diddy's legal team reached out to her to allegedly offer to cover her legal fees. She called this alleged "witness tampering."

Read More: Alternate Juror In Diddy Trial Claims "Freak-Offs" Looked Consensual In Video Evidence

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Furthermore, Atkinson also alleged that she was supposed to testify on May 20 in Manhattan federal court. However, she claims prosecutors pulled her from the witness list after she "flipped out on the government." The former chef claims she remains "traumatized" and unsafe after alleging Puff assaulted her in 2008, something she allegedly told to industry executives who warned her of "blackballing" if she went public.

"I believed that I would be unalived if I told about Cassie’s abuse," Atkinson reportedly wrote. In addition, she accused other industry executives of enabling Diddy's alleged criminal behavior. All in all, the former chef's main concern is for her safety and that of other subpoenaed or participating witnesses and accusers now that Combs might not face much jail time.

As for Diddy's potential sentence, the court will reportedly hold a hearing next week to determine the sentencing date. He faces up to 20 years behind bars if both convictions run consecutively with the maximum sentence.

Read More: Did Diddy Beat The Case? Everything To Know About His Conviction & Sentencing

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 3.5K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 30.6K
Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial Continues In New York City Music Diddy Allegedly Told His Ex-Assistant Not To Put His Hands On Women 2.6K
News Authentic 479