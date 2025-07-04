Many folks both in support of Diddy and vehemently against him gave explosive reactions to his criminal case's mixed verdict. For those unaware, the jury acquitted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Wednesday (July 2). They convicted Sean Combs on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs' former personal chef Jordan Atkinson is among those expressing fear for their lives and safety due to the possibility of his release. While Judge Arun Subramanian denied his bond package proposal, his sentence is still up in the air.

According to AllHipHop, Atkinson took to Instagram with a video message and various documents related to the case. This followed or emerged around the same time as her letter to the judge asking him to deny the Bad Boy mogul bail. The ex personal chef claims she feared being murdered for publicly alleging she witnessed him abuse Cassie Ventura and for publicly claiming he abused her as well.

Atkinson alleged that she refused to speak to federal agents with a subpoena in March of last year, and that Diddy's legal team reached out to her to allegedly offer to cover her legal fees. She called this alleged "witness tampering."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Furthermore, Atkinson also alleged that she was supposed to testify on May 20 in Manhattan federal court. However, she claims prosecutors pulled her from the witness list after she "flipped out on the government." The former chef claims she remains "traumatized" and unsafe after alleging Puff assaulted her in 2008, something she allegedly told to industry executives who warned her of "blackballing" if she went public.

"I believed that I would be unalived if I told about Cassie’s abuse," Atkinson reportedly wrote. In addition, she accused other industry executives of enabling Diddy's alleged criminal behavior. All in all, the former chef's main concern is for her safety and that of other subpoenaed or participating witnesses and accusers now that Combs might not face much jail time.