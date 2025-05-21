Diddy’s Net Worth Has Reportedly Dropped By Half Since 2022

It goes without saying that it's been a rough few months for Diddy. In September of last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on various charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars in New York City even since, and last week, his long-awaited trial finally began.

On top of his criminal case, Diddy has also been hit with several lawsuits over the past year and a half. Most of these lawsuits come from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse. He's maintained his innocence, only admitting to the 2016 assault of his ex Cassie, which was captured by security cameras and released last June.

Amid all of this, it looks like the mogul could have taken some major financial losses too. According to CNN, Forbes estimates that Diddy's net worth is at around $400 million. This is a drastic decrease from his estimated $1 billion net worth the outlet reported in 2022.

Diddy Net Worth

In a broadcast report shared earlier this week, CNN anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates also reported that Diddy's assets could be seized by the government if he's found guilty of the crimes he's accused of. Jim Trusty, former Chief Of the Department of Justice Organized Crime and Gang Section, joined Coates for the report.

“People might hear that and think, ‘Wait, does that really mean that all of his businesses, all the money he has, could conceivably been used to finance this? Therefore, it’s all fair game?’” Coates asked, as seen in a clip shared by The Art Of Dialogue.

“Yeah, it pretty much is. This is a very, very broadly phrased forfeiture allegation. It doesn’t look like there was any sort of pre-indictment seizures that they’re counting towards. Normally, you see things they’ve already gotten their hooks into," Trusty responded.