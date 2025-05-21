Diddy’s Net Worth Has Reportedly Dropped By Half Since 2022

BY Caroline Fisher 1233 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Net Worth Dropped Half Hip Hop News
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy is currently facing charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, as well as several civil lawsuits.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough few months for Diddy. In September of last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on various charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars in New York City even since, and last week, his long-awaited trial finally began.

On top of his criminal case, Diddy has also been hit with several lawsuits over the past year and a half. Most of these lawsuits come from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse. He's maintained his innocence, only admitting to the 2016 assault of his ex Cassie, which was captured by security cameras and released last June.

Amid all of this, it looks like the mogul could have taken some major financial losses too. According to CNN, Forbes estimates that Diddy's net worth is at around $400 million. This is a drastic decrease from his estimated $1 billion net worth the outlet reported in 2022.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Told His Ex-Assistant Not To Put His Hands On Women

Diddy Net Worth

In a broadcast report shared earlier this week, CNN anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates also reported that Diddy's assets could be seized by the government if he's found guilty of the crimes he's accused of. Jim Trusty, former Chief Of the Department of Justice Organized Crime and Gang Section, joined Coates for the report.

“People might hear that and think, ‘Wait, does that really mean that all of his businesses, all the money he has, could conceivably been used to finance this? Therefore, it’s all fair game?’” Coates asked, as seen in a clip shared by The Art Of Dialogue.

“Yeah, it pretty much is. This is a very, very broadly phrased forfeiture allegation. It doesn’t look like there was any sort of pre-indictment seizures that they’re counting towards. Normally, you see things they’ve already gotten their hooks into," Trusty responded.

“So, it’s basically just saying if it is an instrumentality or a proceed, we’re going to go after it," he continued. "And they’ve named the enterprise, in a very broad way, the RICO. The RICO is essentially anything he touched in his business world."

Read More: Kid Cudi To Testify About Cassie Relationship In Diddy's Criminal Trial

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway 4.5K
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes? 888
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune 450
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman 8.2K