Sara Rivers Moves To Appeal Dismissal Of Diddy Sexual Assault Case

BY Caroline Fisher 246 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sara Rivers Appeal Diddy Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this year, Sara Rivers of Da Band sued Diddy, alleging that he sexually assaulted and harassed her.

Diddy is facing his fair share of legal issues. Now, it looks like one more could land on his plate very soon. Sara Rivers of Da Band sued the Bad Boy founder earlier this year. She alleges that he sexually harassed and assaulted her while they were filming the reality show Making the Band. In August, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, citing the statute of limitations.

“It is important to remember the many positive purposes served by statutes of limitations,” the judge explained. “They promote justice by preventing surprises through plaintiffs’ revival of claims that have been allowed to slumber until evidence has been lost, memories have faded, and witnesses have disappeared.”

“While Rivers does allege that she experienced a general fear of retaliation preventing her from speaking out against Combs, general claims of psychological stress cannot give rise to duress tolling," they continued.

Billboard reports that Rivers filed a motion this week indicating that she plans to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. This means the lawsuit could be revived.

Read More: Diddy's Lead Prosecutor Sues Donald Trump's DOJ Over Her Firing

Diddy Sentencing
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Diddy's criminal case, a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution in July. He was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. Each count carries a maximum sentence of ten years behind bars, meaning he could be looking at 20 years total. His sentencing is scheduled to take place on October 3.

In legal documents filed earlier this month, Diddy argued that his conviction should be thrown out because prosecutors allegedly used the wrong definition of prostitution to prosecute him under the Mann Act.

His team insists that prosecutors should be using the 1910 definition of prostitution to apply the Mann Act, as that's when it was enacted, instead of the modern definition. At the very least, they think he deserves a new trial.

Read More: Diddy Accuses NBC Of Knowingly Rushing Documentary About Him In Defamation Case

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman 8.9K
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway 4.7K
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes? 1040
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 8.8K
Comments 0