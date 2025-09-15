Maurene Comey, the lead federal prosecutor for Diddy's high-profile criminal trial, has taken legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration. She claims her dismissal after the verdict in the Bad Boy mogul's case was “unlawful and unconstitutional.” She cites Trump's relationship with her father, former FBI director James B. Comey, who was a fierce critic of the president during his first term.
“The politically motivated termination of Ms. Comey … upends bedrock principles of our democracy and justice system,” her lawyers write in the filing obtained by Billboard. “Assistant United States Attorneys like Ms. Comey must do their jobs without fearing or favoring any political party or perspective.”
They further allege: “Ms. Comey’s termination was designed to retaliate against her based on her familial relation as the daughter of James B. Comey, or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both. No other plausible explanation exists for her termination—and certainly none was provided.”
As for what explanation she did get, Comey says she asked for further details from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “Ms. Comey asked the basis for the termination,” her lawyers write. “U.S. Attorney Clayton responded, in sum and substance: ‘All I can say is it came from Washington. I can’t tell you anything else.’”
Diddy's Trial Verdict
As for Diddy's criminal case, the jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, but did decide to convict him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He'll return to the courtroom on October 3 for his sentencing hearing.
In addition to working on Diddy's case, Maurene Comey previously served as one of the lead prosecutors in the sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison back in 2021.