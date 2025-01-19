Kendrick Lamar Getting Ready For Super Bowl LIX With Casting Call

Kendrick Lamar is seeking 500 dedicated crew members to bring his much-anticipated Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show to life. The performance, headlined by the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, promises to be a defining moment in music and sports history, and now fans have a chance to play an integral role in the event. The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show will take place on February 9 at the iconic Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Producers recruit approximately 500 Field Team members to assemble and maneuver stage pieces during the performance. It’s a rare opportunity to contribute behind the scenes to one of the year’s biggest live events. As Kendrick Lamar prepares to take center stage, his focus on the Super Bowl comes amid a whirlwind year of achievements, cementing his place as one of hip-hop’s most influential artists. This halftime show, marking the culmination of a remarkable year, promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Kendrick Lamar Looking For New Orleans To Help With Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

For those eager to join Lamar’s crew, applications are now open, but time is of the essence. With orientation beginning next Thursday, aspiring Field Team members should act quickly to secure their spot. Working alongside a world-class production team and contributing to an unforgettable moment in entertainment history is an unparalleled experience. Super Bowl LIX, hosted at the Caesars Superdome, is not just a football game—it’s a cultural event. And being part of the halftime show offers a behind-the-scenes view of the magic. Staff will witness the show's unveiling of one of the world’s largest stages.