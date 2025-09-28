Young Thug Explains White "UY SCUTI" Album Cover

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug (L) and Camila Cabello perform “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug's use of the hard R on the opening track for "UY SCUTI," "Ninja," added even more controversy to this cover art.

Young Thug recently joined the It's Up There podcast for another wide-ranging conversation, which comes out in full tomorrow (Monday, September 29). In a clip shared by host Big Loon on Twitter, he explained his controversial cover art for the new album UY SCUTI, on which he appears as a white man. The use of the N-word with the hard R on its opening track "Ninja" also led to a lot of backlash.

"I think it was just, like, some funny s**t," Thugger remarked. "But it's still serious to the point where I went with it. [...] We always joked and played in my hood. 'N***a, you want to be the biggest, go white.' [...] We just talking s**t... It's just a narrative that the world paint. And we just going with the narrative... 'Michael Jackson went white for this,' we know that ain't true. We just go with the motions. It's just all fun. [...] They always let the white people be the biggest. I love white people, too... We got big-a** artists too that's Black... I was just pushing the envelope a little bit.

Young Thug White Cover

"'You want to be the biggest n***a in this motherf***ing world, you got to be Eminem,'" Young Thug remarked regarding his UY SCUTI controversies. "I just put the white album cover out, just talking s**t. It's just all fun s**t, though. I ain't with none of that political s**t. We having fun, it's music, and you shouldn't take it so serious. It's not like we can make it out alive, anyway. We all gon' die, no matter what. You got to choose to be happy and put in the world what you want and the legacy you want to create for yourself, 'cause that's what it's about."

Elsewhere, Young Thug's supposedly performing in Atlanta later today (Sunday, September 28), presumably as part of his probation terms to not be in the city except for anti-gang activity events. We will see exactly how that pans out very soon. In the meantime, he's sharing his emotional journey with fans and media peers alike, peeling the curtain back for accountability.

