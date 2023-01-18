Rihanna has shared a video from behind-the-scenes of the making of her recent song, “Lift Me Up.” The track is featured on the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The video shows Rihanna showing the song to director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson for the first time.

“You’re making it timeless, you don’t know if it’s past, the future or present,” Göransson says in the clip.

Coogler previously discussed how he landed on asking Rihanna to pick up the task of handling the film’s main song. Speaking with HipHopDX, he said that she seemed perfect for tackling the theme of motherhood.

“It felt right for us because motherhood is a massive theme in this movie,” Coogler said. “And that was kind of timing up for her. In a similar way, when we were finishing the first film, Kendrick was kind of inheriting this crown. What was the chances of us making this movie and Rihanna becoming a mom?”

He also described hearing “Lift Me Up” for the first time as “incredibly moving,” a moment we now have on video.

“When she recorded ‘Lift Me Up,’ which was incredibly moving for me,” he said. “She said ‘I was trying to do this man and his family justice. I was trying to make something worthy of what he gave to us.’ So I take no credit in that. We was all just playing a role.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters back on November 11, 2022.

Check out Rihanna’s behind-the-scenes video for “Lift Me Up” below.

