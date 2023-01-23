Since first rising to fame in the early 2010s, Kehlani has been in their fair share of relationships. 2016 was spent with names like Kyrie Irving and PARTYNEXTDOOR. By the next year, Shaina Negron was her lover of choice.

Later on, the 27-year-old was linked to Demi Lovato, Javie Young White, YG, and more recently, 070 Shake. The latter union came to an end in the final months of 2022. Before December came to a close, ‘lani was seen bumping and grinding with Black Panther actress Letitia Wright at a London club.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Kehlani performs onstage at IN BLOOM, imagined by Kehlani presented by Grey Goose Essences at Pier 17 on July 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Grey Goose Essences)

While some romance rumours floated around online, nothing actually transpired between the two. Finally, the blue water road vocalist unveiled her new partner for the world to meet at the end of last month. Since then, fans have been eager to find out more about Kiara Russell and her relationship with the Oakland native.

As you can tell from the diverse roster of former partners, Kehlani is open to pursuing people from all walks of life. Last week, she sat down with Amelia Dimoldenberg on her popular Chicken Shop Date series. In the video, she spills some serious tea on her love life.

“People would say that I have a type, but they haven’t seen everybody that I’ve ever talked to or dated,” they explained to the journalist. “So I’m actively always fighting that in my head. Like, do I just get on the internet and show them every single person I’ve ever spoken to?”

In response, the host plainly said, “I don’t think you should do that.” Kehlani then teased, “Oh, I’ve got flavours, for real.”

The same interview found the mother of one discussing not dating fans, sucking toes, and visiting strip clubs. “Me and the strippers have an interesting relationship,” they admitted.

“They want to talk about zodiac signs, and what my music did for them, and moments when they grew up with me, while they’re throwing ass at me. It’s a little bit of cognitive dissonance, because I’m like, super gay, and I’m like ‘Wow, that ass,’ but also, I’m so glad that I touched your heart at some point with my love songs.”

Her relationships are certainly a hot topic of conversation, but recently, Kehlani has been pouring some extra energy into self-love. Over the past few months, she’s been consistently hitting the gym, and the results clearly speak for themselves.

Check out the R&B starlet’s impressive booty gains here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

