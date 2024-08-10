Kehlani’s Ex Regrets Accusations From Custody Lawsuit Filing

Javaughn Young-White says he was misinformed about the situation.

Javaughn Young-White, who shares a daughter with Kehlani, says he regrets the accusations he made stemming from his attempt at getting custody from the singer. He had claimed that they were involved in a cult and endangering their daughter. TMZ quickly picked up on the story, earlier this week. In the new statement, Young-White explains: "These documents contained general recollections from my initial consultation with my aforementioned rep. They were filed with choice language I didn't okay. I regret they were included.” From there, he brought up the Regla de Ocha religion specifically, with which Kehlani was previously associated.

"Before filing, the information regarding Priest Neto and his church was circulated to me by parties of priority. I am now aware that these parties were attempting to use allegations and vocabulary to escalate their own disputes within the church. As of today, these parties no longer align with their allegations. Understandably, I was not aware of this at the time," he further claims. "When I was presented with the allegations against Neto and his church, my daughter was no longer affiliated. However, I was still deeply distressed about the direct care of my child. From my perspective, I was being told the consequences of alarming decision-making that could have ended quite differently."

Kehlani During SiriusXM Visit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Kehlani visits SiriusXM Studios on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Quickly following the initial reports, Kehlani responded to the accusations on their Instagram page. “What has been published in the media over the past 24 hours is incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate, and simply untrue,” they wrote. “I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm’s way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe. I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media.”

Javaughn Young-White Speaks Out