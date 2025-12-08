Kehlani Reveals She Has Full Custody Of Her Daughter, Touches On Cult Allegations

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kehlani arrives at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
In the summer of 2024, Kehlani and ex-boyfriend Javie Young-White were in a heated custody battle over their now six-year-old daughter.

Kehlani has some bombshell news and it revolves around her one and only child, Adeya Nomi. The R&B talent now has sole custody of her daughter, who is now six as of March. The 30-year-old singer revealed this during her appearance on The Breakfast Club.

In the clip caught by Glock Topickz, Loren LoRosa asks if there's any update regarding the legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Javie (Javaughn) Young-White. They were in a tense custody war over Adeya during the summer of last year.

It started with the father of their child accusing Kehlani of being in a cult and that they had some sort of influence on how she had been raising Adeya. In a July filing, Young-White said the cult "controls her actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter."

What's more is that he alleged that the "Folded" hitmaker left Adeya to be cared for by this alleged cult. "The environment that she has created for herself is not the type of environment that a child should be living," he added.

In response, Kehlani filed for a restraining order in August.

Fast forward to today and according to her, she now has sole custody. Loren then inquired about their being any communication with Young-White. She simply replied, "No."

When Did Kehlani & Javie Young-White Break Up?

Kehlani had more to say about seeing Adeya's name attached to some of the "verbage" her ex was using in his complaints. While she was able to "bear" the allegations against her, she admitted it that was a "heartbreaker" in terms of Adeya being put in this situation.

But she had trust in her legal rep and God to handle this taxing ordeal.

Lastly, she once again stated that the cult claims were indeed not true and explained how she dealt while clapping back at all the people hoping for it to be true. "Yeah, it's a tough situation," Kehlani said. "Ultimately, the claims were false... he back tracked a lot... and a lot of it just got refuted. People who were very obsessed with disliking me and were waiting for a "gotcha" moment again... will hold onto that forever."

She concluded, "That's not really my ministry to change their mind. We have a lot of misery on this Earth and hopefully they find some healing."

Kehlani and Young-White have not been together since shortly after they welcomed Adeya in March 2019. Overall, it sounds like they won't be talking at all anytime soon either.

