Jeremih Essential Songs

Experience Jeremih's top tracks, including "Birthday Sex" and "Oui," showcasing his impact on R&B and pop music.

Since his debut, Jeremih has been a defining voice in contemporary R&B. With a knack for blending sensuality with mainstream appeal, Jeremih has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that have resounded with a broad audience. His influence on the music industry is marked by a string of successful singles and collaborations that showcase his versatility and enduring appeal.

Over the years, Jeremih has garnered critical acclaim and commercial success. This has helped cement his position as a key figure in modern R&B. From his breakout hit "Birthday Sex" to his numerous high-profile collaborations, Jeremih's discography is a testament to his adaptability. This exploration of his essential tracks highlights the songs that have defined his career, illustrating why he remains an influential artist in the music industry.

1. "Birthday Sex" (2009)

"Birthday Sex" is the track that catapulted Jeremih into the spotlight. Released in 2009, this debut single quickly became a hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The sultry lyrics and silky production made it a staple on radio stations and playlists. Further, the impact of "Birthday Sex" extended beyond its chart performance. It established Jeremih as a fresh voice in R&B, capable of delivering commercially viable and artistically distinctive hits. The song's success also helped propel his self-titled debut album to significant acclaim. It marked the beginning of a string of successful releases. "Birthday Sex" remains a defining track in Jeremih's discography, emblematic of his knack for creating memorable, seductive R&B.

2. "Down On Me" (Feat. 50 Cent) (2010)

Teaming up with 50 Cent, Jeremih released "Down on Me" in 2010. It was a track that firmed his position in mainstream music. Moreover, the song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Down on Me" highlighted Jeremih's ability to collaborate seamlessly with hip-hop artists. The collaboration with 50 Cent brought a new level of exposure and credibility to Jeremih's career. The music video featured innovative visuals and a viral "hologram" performance, further boosting the song's popularity. "Down on Me" remains a fan favorite.

3. "Don't Tell 'Em" (Feat. YG) (2014)

Released in 2014, "Don't Tell 'Em" featuring YG became one of Jeremih's biggest hits. The track's infectious beat, produced by DJ Mustard, made it an instant club anthem. Peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, "Don't Tell 'Em" was bolstered by its clever interpolation of Snap!'s "Rhythm Is a Dancer." It further added a nostalgic element to its modern production. "Don't Tell 'Em" also received critical acclaim for its production and Jeremih's smooth vocal delivery. The collaboration with YG brought a hip-hop edge to the track, making it a standout in Jeremih's catalog and a staple in his live performances.

"Planes," featuring J. Cole, is a testament to Jeremih's ability to blend sensuality with lyrical depth. Released in 2015, the track features lush production and introspective lyrics that explore themes of desire and escapism. The song went on to amass significant commercial success. It reached the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a platinum certification. Moreover, "Planes" stands out for its sophisticated production and the chemistry between Jeremih and J. Cole. It emphasizes Jeremih's talent for creating evocative R&B tracks that balance mainstream appeal with artistic integrity.

5. "Oui" (2015)