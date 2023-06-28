SZA revealed that her ex-boyfriend once cheated on her during a recent concert at London’s O2 Arena. Before beginning her song, “Nobody Gets Me,” she opened up about the experience and why it made it difficult for her to enjoy London.

“I never told anybody but, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before,” SZA began her story as the crowd reacted. “It was terrible. That’s why I was really sad to come here but you guys made it better. Thank you!”

Read More: SZA Reveals Her Favorite Tracks Off “SOS”

SZA On The “SOS Tour”

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs onstage during her ‘The SOS North American Tour’ at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend,” SZA added as she began, “Nobody Gets Me.” The track is the fourth single from her second studio album, SOS and is among SZA’s personal favorites from the project. Appearing on Hot 97 last year, she discussed how the track is about her ex-fiancé and the arguments they’d have before their eventual breakup.

“This particular song in entirety is a story about my ex-fiancé and how we went through all these arguments, and we broke up,” she explained a the time. “And when we first broke up it was like terrible, and I just felt like I was gonna be doomed to be in hell for the rest of my life because nobody understood me the way he did […] The stories that I tell in that song about our arguments… That’s the theme on that. I feel like a lot of people don’t understand me but it’s okay.”

SZA Exposes Her Ex-Boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital XTRA (@capitalxtra)

SZA is wrapping up the European leg of her supporting tour for SOS before taking a break in the summer. She’ll return with a string of shows in North America in the fall. The concerts kick off with a performance at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida in September before traveling across the United States and Canada, wrapping things up at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona at the end of October.

Read More: SZA Announces North American Arena Tour For 2023

[Via]