SZA Gets Candid About Anxiety Struggles On Social Media

SZA recently opened up about her struggles with anxiety and the fear of missing out on social media in a series of posts on Twitter, Friday. She explained people aren't taught to be happy and it's a process of self-learning.

“No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life," SZA began. "They teach you how to work for it. Desire it. Protect it. Fight tooth n nail for it. Pray for it. Imagine it. Manifest it .. how do u process all the things you’ve prayed for.” From there, she added: “I get anxious posting ab my life then get fomo watching other ppl post then experience way more life so there’s so much more to post and get anxious ab the volume of material then fomo again watching awesome posts then back to experiencing more magical life material I can’t post."

SZA Performs On "The SOS Tour"

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

It's not the first time SZA has spoken about difficulties with her mental health. She previously revealed that her high school experience was “shitty,” during an interview with PEOPLE. Earlier this year, she explained that she dealt with bullying at the time and described herself as "awkward." Check out her latest comments below.

SZA Reflects On Her Anxiety

The interview with PEOPLE came after SZA released her second studio album, SOS. She embarked on the SOS Tour, from February to October 2023, to promote the project. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA on HotNewHipHop.

