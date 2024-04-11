Usher Reveals His First Celebrity Crush

Fortunately for Usher, he and his crush went on to date for years.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
360 Views
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Press Room

It's no secret that both Usher and Chilli have come a long way since breaking off their fling in 2004, but according to him, their love story started far before they even met. Essence recently named the R&B icon the "Sexiest Men of the Moment," and as part of their spread, asked the hitmaker a few questions about his love life. During the interview, he admitted that his now-ex was actually his first-ever celebrity crush.

“Imma be real honest with y’all today,” he begins in a clip. “Chilli was my first celebrity crush. I think I was 11 or 12, something like that.” Fortunately for Usher, he got to meet Chilli in 1993, and went on to date her for three years before they split. Their breakup was long believed to have inspired his fourth studio album Confessions, which has since been debunked. Chilli revealed in 2013 that they parted ways simply because "it was that time or whatever," shutting down rumors of any potential infidelity on his end.

Read More: How Many Times Has Usher Been Married?

Usher Says His Ex Chilli Was His First-Ever Crush

"We were together when he recorded that album," she told Us Weekly. "All of those songs on Confessions, that was about Jermaine Dupri's situation. Usher was just singing it. But people kind of bought into it, it was just the timing of our breakup when the album came out... So people assumed that album was about us, but it was not. And Usher and I weren't oil and water. We broke up because I guess it was that time or whatever... He was that real love for me."

This isn't the first time Usher revealed his early admiration for Chilli, however. Earlier this year, he told PEOPLE that he was smitten by the TLC performer at as young as eight years old. He recalled hanging her posted up on his wall as a child, hoping for the opportunity to one day meet her. “At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, ‘Man that girl is so beautiful. One day, I’m going to meet her,'” he explained. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Usher Addresses Claim He Thanked The Devil During NAACP Image Awards: "Get The Hell Outta Here!"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
usher chilliMusicUsher & Chilli Relationship Timeline
EMI Grammy Party ArrivalsMusicChilli Responds To Usher Over Rejected Marriage Proposal: Report
Akil Rucker's Birthday Party - September 17, 2003MusicUsher Recalls Chilli Turning Down Marriage Proposal
*NSYNC Challenge for the Children IV - Celebrity Basketball GameMusicChilli & Usher: TLC Singer Stayed In Contact With R&B Star During His Marriage