Usher is known for stealing hearts with his sensational R&B, and this has since translated into reality. While he’s had a few high-profile relationships, only a handful of women have been proposed to him by the icon. Through the highs and lows of fame, Usher's love life has been a subject of intrigue and fascination for fans, especially about who his wife is. Therefore, the burning question that often arises is: how many times has Usher been married?

It’s no longer a secret that he recently tied the knot, but this isn’t his first time traveling through the waves of marriage. Although he’s been largely private in his personal life, his romantic history is pretty common knowledge. However, the R&B legend has settled down once again. But to understand the singer’s marital journey, let's take a trip down memory lane.

Tameka Foster (2007-2009)

Usher first tied the knot with former wife Tameka Foster, a stylist and wardrobe consultant, in 2007. The couple exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Atlanta before commemorating their union with a grander celebration. Notably, Usher had just come out of a highly publicized relationship with TLC’s Chilli before he began dating Tameka in 2005. Usher and Tameka’s union was marked by both admiration and controversy, as the couple faced intense scrutiny from the media and fans alike.

They share two children together: Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd Ely. Furthermore, Usher assumed the role of stepfather to Foster’s three sons. However, the couple hit turbulent waters two years into their marriage. In 2009, Usher and Tameka officially parted ways in a highly publicized divorce. Usher also received primary custody of his children. He and Foster have maintained an amicable relationship and continue co-parenting their kids.

Grace Miguel (2015-2018)

Despite his divorce from his first wife, Usher remained undeterred in his pursuit of love. In 2015, the world learned of Usher’s engagement to Grace Miguel, a relationship that blossomed quietly away from the spotlight. Miguel, a music executive, met Usher in 2009 while he was still undergoing his separation from Tameka. Their bond seemed to be a fresh start for Usher and one filled with hope and promise.

While they were married, Grace became Usher’s manager. However, as with any love story, there were unforeseen twists. In 2018, reports surfaced of Usher and Grace’s separation, marking the end of their marriage. Usher later filed for divorce, with the former couple remaining discreet about the reasons behind their split.

Jenn Goicoechea (2024-Present)

In the wake of his separation from Grace, Usher's love life remained relatively low-key. In 2019, Usher fell in love once again with another music executive, Jennifer Goicoechea. The pair had been spotted together at several events and festivals before they made their relationship public. In 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond, into their lives. The couple also had another baby, a boy named Sire Castrello Raymond, in 2021.

Following his stellar performance at the Super Bowl in 2024, Usher and Jenn tied the knot, becoming husband and wife. According to reports from People, the couple acquired a marriage license in Nevada just a few days prior. Soon after, Usher took to his Instagram to post various pictures of the wedding. He shared photos of him and his wife sharing a kiss, as well as all his children in attendance.

