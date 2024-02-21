How Many Kids Does Usher Have?

Usher is a multi-award-winning R&B superstar known for his smooth vocals and electrifying performances. The latest Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, his name has been on a lot of lips recently, whether due to his performance, his new album, or the fact that he recently tied the knot with Jennifer Goicoechea in Vegas. Usher remains a loving family man with four children, two of whom he shares with his new wife. Despite his busy schedule and successful career, he has been a present figure in the lives of his children. However, as he remains a sex symbol, some unknowing fans have wondered if Usher ever had any kids. Well, he does have children, and here they are.

Usher “Cinco” Raymond V

Usher “Cinco” Raymond V is the first of two kids shared by Usher and his ex-wife Tameka Foster. He was born on November 27, 2007, and has been showered with love by his father ever since. When he was five years old, Cinco nearly drowned, but thankfully was saved just in time, and recovered. Subsequently, at the age of six, Cinco was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Usher has admitted that this diagnosis made co-parenting with Foster complicated because of the level of commitment required to manage the disease. However, they were able to find a way to make it work. Despite the fame, Cinco prefers to separate himself from his dad and does not like to be called Usher. However, the 16-year-old does not love his father any less.

Naviyd Ely Raymond

Born on December 10, 2008, Naviyd Ely Raymond is the second of two kids shared by Usher and Tameka Foster. Following his divorce from Foster in 2009, Usher was granted full custody of both Cinco and Naviyd. Since then, the “Yeah” singer has proudly taken on the responsibility of fatherhood fully. According to Usher, the 15-year-old Naviyd is a fan of entertainment and enjoys seeing his dad perform. While not much is known about him right now, Naviyd just might grow up to have a career in the entertainment industry. A video of him singing after Usher’s Halftime Show recently went viral on social media.

Sovereign Bo

Usher welcomed the first of his two kids with Jennifer Goicoechea on September 24, 2020. While the child arrived a month earlier than expected, thankfully, there were no complications with the delivery. Besides being his first child with Goicoechea, Sovereign Bo is also Usher’s only daughter. In an interview with Extra in May 2021, the singer revealed why he named his daughter Sovereign Bo. “Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me. You know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name. She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so she’s my little ‘reign-bo’,” he shared.

Sire Castrello

The youngest of the singer’s kids, Sire Castrello was born to Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea on September 29, 2021. Sire arrived almost exactly a year after Sovereign, and the two could pass as twins. Since his birth, the two-year-old has made several appearances on his father’s Instagram. Sire’s very first appearance was in October 2021 when Usher revealed that he had arrived a month before. Undeniably, Usher is a proud and happy father to his son and seems to dote on him every chance he gets.

