Jenn Goicoechea
- RelationshipsWho Has Usher Dated?The King of R&B has been in a number of high-profile romances. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureUsher Jokes About 50 Cent's "In Da Club" Playing During Son's Birth" Go shawty, it's your birthday," Usher sang as he spoke about being in charge of the birthing music selection.By Erika Marie
- GramUsher Gets Loving BDay Post From GF Jenn Goicoechea: "The Goat, The King"The happy couple recently welcomed their baby boy, almost exactly one year after the birth of their baby girl.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureUsher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal Newborn's NameThe happy couple welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo, in September 2020.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureUsher & Jenn Goicoechea Expecting 2nd Child: "Another One"The two busy parents welcomed their baby girl Sovereign Bo back in September.By Erika Marie
- GramUsher Gives First Look At Adorable Newborn Daughter Sovereign BoThe singer and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea shared sneak peeks from their baby girl's first photoshoot.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureUsher Announces Birth Of His Daughter Sovereign BoUsher is welcoming his newborn daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond into the world.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureUsher Confirms GF Jenn Goicoechea's Pregnancy, Says Sons Are "Excited"The singer is also looking forward to his "bean's arrival."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsUsher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting First Child Together: ReportThe couple was photographed outside of a studio in L.A. and Goicoechea displayed her growing baby bump.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsUsher's Ex-Wife Grace Miguel Talks Rebuilding After "Divorce Number Three"The 51-year-old talked about challenging the expectations of being "married, sexy as hell, cook a five-course meal, entertain the community, be available for sex all the time."By Erika Marie