- RelationshipsWho Has Usher Dated?The King of R&B has been in a number of high-profile romances. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsUsher's Ex-Wife Grace Miguel Talks Rebuilding After "Divorce Number Three"The 51-year-old talked about challenging the expectations of being "married, sexy as hell, cook a five-course meal, entertain the community, be available for sex all the time."By Erika Marie
- MusicUsher's Taking Serious Precautions To Keep Divorce Private After Safety Concerns: ReportUsher doesn't want the media in on his divorce. By Chantilly Post
- MusicUsher Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Grace Miguel: ReportUsher and Grace Miguel make their split official.By Aron A.
- MusicUsher’s L.A. Home Reportedly Burglarized For Over $800K In Cash & JewelryUsher's estranged wife, Grace Miguel, says their LA home was burglarized for over $800K worth. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicUsher's Herpes Accuser Says His Wife "Should Be" Mad Amid Separation“I think [Usher] owes me an apology.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicUsher & Wife Grace Miguel Announce SeparationUsher and his wife are going separate ways. By Chantilly Post
- MusicUsher's Wife Stands By His SideUsher's wife isn't concerned by the $20 million lawsuit against her husband.By Aron A.
- NewsUsher Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend & Manager Grace MiguelUsher is engaged to longtime girlfriend and manager, Grace Miguel, according to reports.By Kevin Goddard