A$AP Rocky is on pace to release his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb later this year. Though he hasn’t confirmed a release date, he blessed fans with a new single this morning titled, “Same Problems.” The song includes additional vocals from Lil Yachty and Miguel. During a recent interview on Apple Music, Rocky hinted at other features on the album.

In addition to Miguel and Lil Yachty, A$AP Rocky said that both Thundercat and his close friend and collaborator, Tyler, The Creator, will appear on Don’t Be Dumb.

“We got some help from a lot of friends there. We got Miguel, we got Tyler, The Creator, we got Lil Yachty here, we got Thundercat,” he said. “Those are some heavy hitters.”

Though he didn’t necessarily confirm whether his joint project with Tyler was going to come soon, he detailed their relationship when it comes to music.

“That’s why we take so long. It’s him, bro. He plays too much man. He wants to joke and prank people all day, man. He’s the biggest prankster,” he added.

Rocky announced the title of his project in December when he performed at Amazon Music Live. During the same show, he debuted “Same Problems?” with images of late rappers displayed on the screen during the performance. During the interview, he described the song as being a product of survivor’s remorse.

“I think I was feeling remorse, I think I was feeling plight,” he said. “I think I was also feeling a sense of guilt, because every time we lose somebody in our community, we all, especially me, have a habit of just saying things like, ‘It’s messed up. It’s wrong. Why do these kind of things happen?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper also shared an update on his project.

“It’s finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it. It’s coming for sure,” he said.

