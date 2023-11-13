Nicki Minaj Shares New Video In Stunning Alexander McQueen Look

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to high fashion. During her decade-plus of stardom, she's hit many a red carpet and pulled out some expensive and glamorous looks along the way. Now, in a new video she shared to Instagram and TikTok she's showing off a stunning Alexander McQueen gown. The unique piece is a black leather piece sporting some recognizable McQueen features in its various buckles and zippers.

Fans in the comments were quick to hype Nicki up. "Every time we think we’re ready to checkout of the Gaggery Department you restock them shelves and we run back to shop some more!" one of the top comments hilariously reads. Another fan identified something else entirely as the center of attention. Nicki's hair. "Mother's hair is mothering more than mother herself," they commented. Check out the short video and thousands of fan reactions to it below.

Nicki Minaj Sports McQueen Gown In New Video

Nicki Minaj's highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2 is officially less than a month away. After multiple delays, she's tentatively settled on December 8 as the album's release date. Whenever it does come out it'll mark Nicki's first new album since 2018's Queen. She's done quite a bit to build up hype for the project sharing numerous album covers and going live on Instagram to talk to fans about the album.

She also recently appeared on the cover of Vogue alongside her son. He's known to the public as Papa Bear and in the interview Nicki explained the origins of the name. She once again declined the opportunity to reveal his actual name publicly though. Alongside her Vogue interview Nicki also teamed up with the magazine for a variety of other content. She gave her own take on the iconic 73 Questions series and even recorded an original freestyle to be released with her cover shoot. What do you think of the new video shared by Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

