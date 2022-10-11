Remy Ma is taking her talents to the completion scene. The Bronx femcee recently announced that she’ll be holding the first-ever all-female battle rap tournament beginning on October 30.

The show, entitled The Tournament, will consist of 16 contestants from the battle rap community with a grand prize of $25,000 for the winner. On Sunday, Remy took to Instagram Live to announce the names of the contestants. The Chrome23 owner picked the names randomly deciding the matchups for each opening round.

Chrome 23 Presents#TheTournament

Sunday October 30th!

$25,000 for the winner!

And the contestants are..@RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/bE0uoxTb6A — Chrome23 (@ChromeTwenty3) October 10, 2022

“All female, first ever in battle rap history. All bi**hes can rap. It’ll be three rounds. Every round is 90 seconds. So that’s a minute and a half with a max of 2 minutes,” she shared in the video.

The news of The Tournament comes on the heels of Remy debuting Chrome 23, an all female rap battle league for women, supporting women to push the culture forward equally. Back in February, she hosted her first event as owner of Chrome called “Queens Get The Money,” hosted by herself, Papoose and Fat Joe.

When announcing her female rap battle league last year, the “ShEther,” rapper shared, “I want all the women that have ever put their blood, sweat and tears into this, that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to really make some decent money.”

"One call for a hit, and you all could get killed

Clip longer than ya fathers trip to the store to get milk!"



That was 🔥🔥🔥🔥@PristaviaD #Chrome23 pic.twitter.com/DrE24pWnbQ — The Glock 40 (@BattleRap_Fan) February 27, 2022

First round matchups for The Tournament include QB vs. Chayna Ashley, C3 vs. 40 BARRS, Chetta vs. E. Hart, Ms. Miami vs. Hazzy, C-Bri The Lyricist vs. Shiest Raw, Bonnie vs. Kay Prophet, Cheyraq vs. Kausion and Yoshi G vs. Koko Kakez.

Catch The Tournament airing October 30, streaming on ChromeTwentyThree.com.