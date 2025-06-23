T-Rex Seems To Suffer Seizure In The Middle Of Live Rap Battle

T-Rex and Geechi Gotti was the headlining event at the Ultimate Rap League's NOME 15 event on Saturday (June 22), and it sadly resulted in a scary moment. In social media footage circling around the Internet, Rex reportedly suffered a seizure in the middle of spitting bars against Gotti in their first round.

Fortunately, it seems like he's doing well after the health scare, taking to Twitter to post some updates and well-wishes from fans. "Thank god for JuJu I appreciate you so much," Rex expressed. Fans, loved ones, colleagues, and more sent him wishes for a speedy recovery.

According to TMZ, temperatures in New York City that day reached almost 100 degrees, which led to some speculation about a possible heat stroke. Allegedly, T-Rex was "begging" for a bottle of water before the battle began, but take that speculation with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, the important thing is that the Harlem rapper is okay and recovering well in the hospital by all accounts.

Read More: Diddy Will Not Call Any Witnesses To Testify In His Defense At Trial

T-Rex & Geechi Gotti

"I'm about to go head to the hospital to go check on my boy," Geechi Gotti remarked after the incident. "I came in here with his folks and his family. We gon' check on Rex right now. Prayers to bro, 'cause that s**t way more important than any battle. I'm with his cousin right here, we finna go up there and make sure bro good."

"Prayers up for Rex just saw my boy in the hospital!" he tweeted later on. "he was doing better let's continue to pray for bro [praying hands emoji] and send good energy his way!"

If your only idea of a rap battle is Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake at the Super Bowl, this solidarity might surprise you. But that level of community and support goes far beyond any individual competition, and that sportsmanship is key to the betterment of hip-hop culture.

With all that said, we wish T-Rex a speedy recovery and hope he gets to return to the stage once he's ready. He's a leader in the community, and they have his back through it all.