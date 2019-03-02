url
- MusicBET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of PerformersPusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentURL's Eric Beasley Discusses Drake & Caffeine Partnership, The Importance of Battle Rap, "AGS2," & MoreBeasley provides a detailed introduction to the Ultimate Rap League (URL), discusses Drake's involvement, explains the importance of battle rap in today's Hip-Hop culture, and reflects on some of the greatest battles in URL history.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMurda Mook Wasn't Feeling Drake's Presence At URL This WeekendMurda Mook wasn't pleased by Drake's URL takeover this past weekend. By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Hosted 2 Surprise URL Rap Battles At His MansionThe Fonz and Lu Castro’s battle will drop on the app next Monday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Was Seemingly Drunk At URL's "Til Death Do Us Part" EventDrake also invited his friends in hip-hop and sports to put money behind their favorite battle rapper at the next URL event. By Aron A.
- BarsDrake Puts Up An Additional $50K During URL BattleDrake casually pulled out wads of cash ahead of Geechi Gotti & Rum Nitty's battle. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Links Up With Murda Mook: "Woulda Smoked You"Drake and Murda Mook were all smiles backstage at URL NOME XI event. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake & Caffeine Announce Stacked Battle Rap Lineup For URL Season 2Drake, Caffeine, and Ultimate Rap League's collaboration continues, as they announce a hefty lineup that boasts 163 events for URL Season 2.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicURL Co-Founder Claims He Was Pushed Out After Drake/Caffeine DealURL co-founder Dagoberto Velez sues the company for $40M and claims he was pushed out following the deal between Drake & Caffeine.By Aron A.
- MusicLloyd Banks Wishes A Battle Rapper WouldLloyd Banks hints at possible URL battle while inviting smoke from any would-be competitor. By Mitch Findlay
- TechDrake To Bring URL Battle Rap To Live Stream App CaffeineDrake unites the largest battle rap institution, URL (Ultimate Rap League) with Caffeine, a burgeoning live-streaming app.By Noah C
- MusicCassidy Gets Roasted After Disappointing URL Battle Against ArsonalCassidy vs. Arsonal was a disappointing battle. By Aron A.
- RandomHacking A Private Instagram Account Is Way Easier Than You ThinkInstagram ain't so private. By Chantilly Post
- BeefMurda Mook Swings On Brizz Rawsteen During Rap Battle, Brawl Erupts On StageBattle rappers really with the sh*ts.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Shuts Down Instagram Account Amid "Cheating Scandal"Pop goes the Instagram feed.By Devin Ch