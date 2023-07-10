Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca Dupart, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy born on July 6 in Atlanta. Da Brat confirmed the news to PEOPLE, revealing that the baby weighed in at 7lbs, 8oz, and measured 20in long.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” the star told PEOPLE. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.” As for how she is feeling, she added: “Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Da Brat With Jesseca Dupart

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 27: Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend “Brat Loves Judy” Season 3 Premiere Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The two also confirmed that the baby’s name is True. “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT,” Dupart joked. In a post on Instagram, They added that they are “overwhelmed with love, very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Together, the two used sperm from an anonymous donor as well as an egg from Dupart. They announced the pregnancy while also revealing that they had initially suffered a miscarriage. “I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” Da Brat said at the time. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me. Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left.”

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Announce Birth Of Their Son

The two recently celebrated the pregnancy with a Minons-themed baby shower. “Yesterday was our #MINION themed baby shower SOOOOO MUCH LOVE IN THE BUILDINGit was so much fun with friends and family,” the couple posted on social media. “We love all of you that celebrated with us.”

