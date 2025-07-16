Former Juice Wrld Mansion Tied To Disturbing Double-Murder Case

NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Juice Wrld performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1)
Juice Wrld reportedly owned the $4.5 million property in Los Angeles before his tragic passing in December 2019.

A former mansion belonging to the late rapper Juice Wrld was reportedly the site of a disturbing double-homicide in Los Angeles on Monday. According to XXL, police found the bodies of American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, at the home. The two both suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old suspect Raymond Boodarian and charged him with double homicide. Authorities claimed surveillance video from the property showed him allegedly scaling the couple's fence. They suspect he entered through an unlocked door. "He was there for approximately half an hour," Lt. Guy Golan told the press. "When the homeowners returned to their residence, a violent struggle ensued and between them and the suspect, which resulted in the victims tragically losing their lives."

On July 10, just four days before the incident, police responded to a possible burglary at the same address. They found no visible signs of forced entry at the time. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the suspect had any prior connection to Kaye and Deluca.

American Idol addressed the incident in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "We’re devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing," they said. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Read More: Juice WRLD & XXXTENTACION Find "The Way" On New Single

Juice Wrld "Legends Never Die"

Earlier this month, Juice Wrld's estate celebrated his legacy with a deluxe reissue of his chart-topping third album. Legends Never Die (5 Year Anniversary Edition) features several new songs from the late rapper, including “In My Head” “Face 2 Face” and “The Way” featuring XXXTentacion.

Juice Wrld died back in December 2019 after suffering a drug overdose at Midway International Airport in Chicago. Authorities were waiting there for his flight from Los Angeles to land and searched through the luggage, suspecting there to be guns and drugs. As they did so, Juice allegedly swallowed multiple Percocet pills.

Read More: EMPIRE Is Releasing A New XXXTENTACION & Juice WRLD Remix For Fortnite

