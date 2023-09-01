Lil Peep & iLoveMakonnen Deliver Hypnotic Track “November”

Lil Peep was someone who was in the midst of changing the game in hip-hop. Overall, he was someone who came up during the SoundCloud era and really created his own lane. He was one of the pioneers of the emo-rap sound that would dominate 2016 and 2017. Unfortunately, the artist died incredibly young and it left his friends, family, and fans, devastated. As it turns out, at the time of his death, he was in the midst of making an album with none other than iLoveMakonnen.

The two were very good friends, and ever since his passing, Makonnen has been honest about how devastated he was by Peep’s death. For years, Makonnen refrained from dropping the project, which was mostly finished. Now, however, the new album Diamonds is slated to be dropped next Friday, September 8th. Below, you can find the first single to drop from the album, titled “November.” If you’re a fan of either artist, you have to give this a listen.

Lil Peep x iLoveMakonnen

Throughout the track, we get some plucky synths while Makonnen starts it off with some great vocals. From there, the song transitions into a punky ballad-like song that is led by Peep’s distinct vocals. Once again, we get a transition back into Makonnen’s part, which features those aforementioned plucky synths. It is a song that is going to make you feel good, especially with the summer coming to a close.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now that months have passed, I don’t think about our past

I know it wouldn’t last, so I’m not mad about what we had

I know you’re feelin’ sad, still cryin’ every night

I know seasons change, and you’re not feelin’ right (Yeah)

